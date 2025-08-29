She walks towards Federal St before leaving the sight of the camera, but was heading towards Victoria St West.

Te Anihana Beau Pomana, 25, was last seen leaving Sky City Hotel on the morning of August 21 without her belongings. Photo / NZ Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, of the Auckland City CIB, hoped the footage would jog the memory of anyone who saw or came into contact with Pomana.

Friend said Pomana checked into Sky City hotel on August 18, and had no known associates in central Auckland.

“She may be acting erratically and it is not known whether she has access to a cell phone.”

Pomana is of thin build, 154cm tall, with curly black hair and tattoos.

“Police and her whānau are concerned for her welfare,” Friend said.

Anyone who sees Pomana is urged to contact police immediately on 111.

Further information should be reported via the 105 phone service, using the reference number 250822/6281.