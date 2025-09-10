Advertisement
New Zealand set to bolster police force in the Pacific, PM cites meth boom

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stops for photos during a visit to Honiara Senior High School in the Solomon Islands, where he is attending the Pacific Islands Forum. Photo / Adam Pearse

New Zealand appears set to increase its police force in the Pacific, a move Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says won’t be seen as a response to world powers growing their security presence in the area.

Luxon, speaking to media from the Solomon Islands while attending the Pacific Islands Forum,

