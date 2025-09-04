Two weeks after Pomana’s disappearance, her mother, Catherine Anderson, and Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend will speak to the media this morning as part of the ongoing appeals to find the 25-year-old.

They are scheduled to speak at 10.30am, with Anderson to read a message about her daughter’s disappearance.

Te Anihana Beau Pomana, 25, was last seen leaving Sky City Hotel on the morning of August 21 without her belongings. Photo / NZ Police

When last seen, Pomana was wearing a white sweatshirt, pants and sneakers while waiting for an elevator and leaving the hotel.

Security footage shows her walking towards Federal St before leaving the camera’s view. She appeared to be heading towards Victoria St West.

She did not return to the hotel to collect her possessions.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend hoped the footage would jog the memory of anyone who saw or came into contact with Pomana.

Friend said Pomana checked into the Sky City hotel on August 18.

“She may be acting erratically and it is not known whether she has access to a cell phone,” he said earlier.

Pomana is of thin build, 154cm tall, with curly black hair and tattoos.

“Police and her whānau are concerned for her welfare,” Friend said.

Anyone who sees her was urged to contact police on 111.

Further information should be reported via the 105 phone service, using the reference number 250822/6281.

