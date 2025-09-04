Two weeks after Pomana’s disappearance, her mother, Catherine Anderson, and Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend will speak to the media this morning as part of the ongoing appeals to find the 25-year-old.
They are scheduled to speak at 10.30am, with Anderson to read a message about her daughter’s disappearance.
When last seen, Pomana was wearing a white sweatshirt, pants and sneakers while waiting for an elevator and leaving the hotel.
Security footage shows her walking towards Federal St before leaving the camera’s view. She appeared to be heading towards Victoria St West.