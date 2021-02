Chelsea Nicholas, 20, was last seen near the Wairoa Mobil shortly after 10pm Thursday. Photo / NZ Police

A young woman who was missing from Wairoa has been found safe and well.

Police were appealing to the public for help with information relating to Chelsea Nicholas, who was reported missing on Thursday night.

Police said the 20-year-old woman has now been located.

"Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance," a spokeswoman said.