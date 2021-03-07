Missing walker near Shine Falls, Hawke's Bay, found safe

Police were appealing for sightings of an overdue walker in the Boundary Stream and Shine Falls area of Hawke's Bay. Photo / Google Maps

A missing walker in the Boundary Stream and Shine Falls area of Hawke's Bay has been found safe and well.

Police were appealing for sightings of the walker, a man in his 40s, after he failed to return to his vehicle on Heays Access Rd as expected on Sunday evening. Shine Falls is about 60km north of Napier.

Police said he was last seen on Pohukura Rd, walking towards the Boundary Stream track, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Sunday, but has now been found.

LandSAR and police conducted a search for the man overnight.