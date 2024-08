Lavanda was last seen in the rural community of Tapapa yesterday evening. Photo / NZ Police

Police and the family of a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Waikato concerns for her wellbeing.

Lavanda was last seen in the rural community of Tapapa yesterday evening.

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing and are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone who has seen Lavanda or anyone who has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 105, referencing event number P059684177.