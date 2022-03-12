David Holland. Photo / Supplied

Police have appealed for sightings or information about a man who went missing from his Papamoa Beach home last week.

David Holland, 31, was last heard from on the evening of Friday March 11.

Friends believe he was intending to go for a swim at the beach near the end of Pacific View Rd.

"He later failed to turn up for work, which is out of character, and police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare," a police spokesperson said today in a statement.

"A search of the beach and surrounding areas has been conducted, however, nothing has been found that would help police understand where David might be."

Police will continue their search today and would like to hear from anyone who has seen Holland - or who might have information about his movements or whereabouts.

"We would specifically like to hear from anyone at Papamoa Beach on Friday evening about 7.30pm, who may have seen David there," the spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869."