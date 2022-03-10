Police divers search for swimmer missing in Waikato River

Police divers are expected to join the search for a man who did not surface after taking a dip in the Waikato River yesterday evening. Photo / Belinda Feek

Divers will join the search for a man who is feared drowned after going for a swim in the Waikato River yesterday evening.

Police say they are co-ordinating a search for a swimmer missing in the Waikato River after he took a dip at a spot near a central Hamilton jetty.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called at around 6.30pm on Thursday after the man failed to resurface.

"Initial reports indicate the man had been on the river bank with two others before he entered the water for a swim, near the Rostrevor St jetty," said the spokesperson.

"Police have conducted river searches by boat and jet ski, however, these have been unsuccessful."

Searchers were continuing efforts to find the man today, said the spokesperson.

The Police National Dive Team had been advised and was expected to join the search.