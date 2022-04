Matthew Symonds was last seen on Shakespeare Street in Greymouth around 4:50pm. Photo / NZ Police

A man reported missing from Greymouth has been found.

Matthew Symonds, 77, went missing from Shakespeare St about 4.50pm yesterday.

He has dementia and there were concerns for his wellbeing.

Police reported this morning that Symonds has been found "safe and well".