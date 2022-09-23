Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Bledisloe mystery: Puzzle of the clock missing for 50 years

7 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

As the All Blacks go up against Australia tonight in a fierce battle for the coveted Bledisloe Cup, Jane Phare unravels the mystery of the Bledisloe clock.

It's been a conundrum for more than 50

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.