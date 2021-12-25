Missing fisherman: Unmanned boat found in search, search continues

The police eagle helicopter is involved in the search for the missing fisherman. Photo / NZME

The police eagle helicopter is involved in the search for the missing fisherman. Photo / NZME

The boat belonging to a fisherman who has been reported missing near Whangapoua has been found but the fisherman is still missing.

Earlier, boats, a helicopter and plane were all deployed in the search for the man overdue from a fishing trip near Whangapoua in the Coromandel area.

The man left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp about 9am yesterday.

He was expected back yesterday afternoon but failed to return.

A search including Coastguard vessels, a Coastguard plane and the Auckland-based Westpac Rescue 3 helicopter failed to find the man yesterday.

The search resumed this morning using the police Eagle helicopter, a Coastguard plane and Coastguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier Island.

At 2pm a private vessel came across the missing boat named Tubby, approximately 24 nautical miles off the coast of Whitianga.

No one was on board and the boat is in the process of being recovered.

The boat, named Tubby, was described as a white 6-metre long "Mac" centre console plastic boat with no top.

The search operation for the man, in his 50s, continues this afternoon, involving a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and Coastguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier Island.

Anyone who can provide information about sightings of the boat from 9am on Friday, or who finds any items of interest that may be related, is asked to contact 111 and quote event file number P04906827.