Missing family: Search underway after adult, four children fail to return from fishing trip near Kawakawa Bay

Family missing after failing to return from fishing trip in Kawakawa Bay.

A family of one adult and four young children are missing after failing to return from a fishing trip in Kawakawa Bay, east of Auckland, yesterday.



Police were notified at 9.35pm last night that the family had not returned as expected. The four children are aged 7 to 11.

The family's boat is described as a 14 foot fiberglass boat, with an orange hull and white topside, and it has a cuddy cabin with a red canopy, a police spokeswoman said.

She said cell phone polling suggests the boat was in the Thames area about 10am yesterday.

An extensive search had been underway overnight but as yet the family's boat has not been located, the spokeswoman said.

It was wet and windy overnight, and those conditions remain today - police say the bad weather means air searches can't happen just now.

The search would continue today and would involve the Police Maritime Unit, Coast Guard and shoreline searches.



Police were urging anyone who was out on the water in that area yesterday and may have seen a boat matching this description to call 111 and quote event number P048612270.