Rāhui placed after death of person in Taranaki's Waiwhakaiho River

Police were called to the incident at about 7pm on Saturday. Photo / File

Police were called to the incident at about 7pm on Saturday. Photo / File

A rāhui has been placed on Waiwhakaiho River after the death of a person in the river last night.



Ngāti Tāwhirikura Hāpu had placed a customary prohibition of water activities from the river mouth to the Telecom waterhole on Rimu St, police said.

It will be lifted on the morning of November 21, next Sunday.

It was thought earlier the person had jumped from the Te Rewa Rewa Bridge.

"Police can now advise that the person in fact jumped from the river bank upstream from Te Rewa Rewa Bridge, not from the bridge as originally reported," police said it a statement.



They did surface once but were then not seen again.

The person was located deceased near the river mouth at 9.30pm after an extensive search.



Police thanked all those who assisted with the search, including members of the public, Surf Life Saving NZ, Taranaki LandSAR and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.



"Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones," police said.