Missing East Auckland local found dead in Bucklands Beach

Missing East Auckland man Zhichao Wang has been found dead after last claiming to be going for a walk along Mellons Bay.

The missing East Auckland man whom police were appealing for help to find yesterday has been found dead in Bucklands Beach.

Police requested the public’s help to find Zhichao Wang, who had not returned to his Mellons Bay home.

The 88-year-old would frequently walk along beaches near Mellons Bay, police said. He would also often visit Papatoetoe.

Earlier today, he was found by search teams in Bucklands Beach.

Police extended their condolences to his family and loved ones, and said the matter would be referred to the coroner.