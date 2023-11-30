Missing Dunedin woman found safe, second woman still missing

Dunedin woman Jonelle Churchman, 49, has been found safe thanks to help from the public. Photo / NZ Police

A 49-year-old woman who was reported missing yesterday in Dunedin has been found safe and well thanks to help from the public.

Jonelle Churchman was last seen leaving her home on Patrick St about 8am on Thursday and was believed to be on foot.

Police and her family said yesterday they had concerns for her welfare as she did not have a phone or any money with her.

Anyone who had seen her or had information on her whereabouts was urged to call police on 111.

Police have this morning confirmed Churchman has been found safe, and thanked the members of the public who provided information which assisted in locating her.

Second woman still missing

Kristen Hill was last seen in the Papakura area driving her red Mazda. Photo / NZ Police

Meanwhile there has been no word on a second woman who was also reported missing yesterday.

Kristen Hill, 41, was last seen in Papakura around 6.30am on Thursday. She was driving her red Mazda, registration PSU802.

“It is understood she may have travelled towards the Waikato district and may be in the Raglan area,” police said.

Police and her family had concerns for her wellbeing and were appealing for the public’s assistance in locating her.

“Anyone who sights her is asked to contact police as soon as possible on 111,” they said.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her or her vehicle’s whereabouts can contact Police on 105, referencing file number 231129/1179.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



