Jonelle Churchman, 49, was last seen leaving her home on Patrick St about 8am today. Photo / NZ Police

Police and the family of a 49-year-old Dunedin woman last seen this morning have concerns for her welfare.

Jonelle Churchman was last seen leaving her home on Patrick St about 8am today and is believed to be on foot.

“Jonelle is described as being a solid build, approximately 160cm tall, with blue eyes and dark blonde coloured hair,” police said.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare as she does not have a phone or any money with her.

“Anyone who has seen Jonelle or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, quoting event number P056902922,” police said.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.








