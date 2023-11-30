Have you seen Kristen? Police, family fear for missing woman

Kristen Hill, 41, was last seen in the Papakura area around 6.30am yesterday morning. Photo / NZ Police

Kristen Hill, 41, was last seen in the Papakura area around 6.30am yesterday morning. Photo / NZ Police

Police and the family of a 41-year-old woman reported missing yesterday have concerns for her well-being.

Kristen Hill was last seen in the Papakura area around 6.30am yesterday morning, driving her red Mazda, registration PSU802.

“It is understood she may have travelled towards the Waikato district and may be in the Raglan area,” police said.

Police and her family have concerns for her well-being and are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating her.

“Anyone who sights her is asked to contact police as soon as possible on 111,” they said.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her or her vehicle’s whereabouts can contact Police on 105, referencing file number 231129/1179.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







