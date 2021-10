Two helicopters were used in the search of the missing diver. Photo / NZME

A diver who went missing off the coast of Cornwallis Beach in West Auckland has been found dead.

Police were notified of the missing diver about 8.25am today before the diver was found deceased in the water shortly before 10am.

Corwallis Beach is on the coast of the Waitākere Ranges. Image / Supplied

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Police Eagle Helicopter were utilised during the search.

Police were making routine inquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner, who would release their finding in due course.

