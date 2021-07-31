Missing Clyde teen Caitlin Blanch found after five days missing

Police are appealing to the public to help locate 17-year-old Caitlin Blanch, who is missing from her home address in Clyde. Picture / Supplied by Police

The 17-year-old from Clyde, Caitlin Blanch, who has been missing since Tuesday has been found safe and well this afternoon.

She was located in the Alexandra area, police announced in a statement after 3pm today.

Blanch will be medically assessed as a precaution.

Blanch has been missing from her home in Clyde since 8am Tuesday after last being seen getting off a school bus in Alexandra.

Yesterday, police and Search and Rescue volunteers called off the search for Blanch after it had been going for 72 hours.

But this morning police updated that the search had "re-commenced today based on further information gathered".

That information "relates to further analysis of electronic data" a police spokesperson said.

"Caitlin's family and Police are extremely concerned for her welfare and we want to make sure she is safe," the spokesperson said.



"We are urging Caitlin to make contact with Police, a family member or friend.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of Caitlin, or any information which may assist in the search."



Approximately 35 police and LandSAR volunteer searchers are scouring an area from Alexandra towards Omakau today.

"Police would like to thank the LandSAR searchers who located her after the physical search recommenced today," police said in a statement today.

"Police, on behalf of her family, would like to request privacy at this time."