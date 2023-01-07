Maitrey, 6, is non-verbal and has been missing since early Saturday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for information as they try to locate a 6-year-old missing boy in Taupō.

Maitrey was last seen on Ruapehu St about 1.30pm today.

Police said he is of Asian descent, with dark hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a blue/grey T-shirt.

“Police and his family have concerns for his welfare,” a spokesperson said.

Police have urged anyone with information on where he might be to contact them via the 105 phoneline or at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105