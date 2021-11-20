Missing Auckland woman Cindy Li found in critical condition after 12 days

Police were appealing to the public for sightings of missing woman Cindy Li, from Sandringham. Photo / Supplied

A 70-year-old Auckland woman missing for 12 days has been found alive but in a critical condition.

Cindy Li was reported missing from her home in Auckland's Sandringham on Tuesday, November 9.

"Police found the woman at an address near her Tranmere Rd home around midday (Saturday). She is in a critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Auckland Hospital and enquiries are under way to determine what has occurred," police said in a statement.

A local resident told NZME that police searched their property twice in the last week in the hunt for Li.

They say they've also been door knocked and asked general questions at least four times, with a daily police presence in the street.

On Friday police said they had concerns for Li's safety after she left home on foot on Tuesday last week.

They released CCTV footage of Li in the hope it would help lead to information on her disappearence, saying they had "serious concerns".

"Despite an extensive area canvassed and ongoing search and rescue efforts, she has not been located and inquiries to date have not been able to establish her movements past this point," police said on Friday.

Li was wearing a pink coloured jacket over a light-coloured top and white pants when she was last seen.

Another recent CCTV image was also released, as it showed Li wearing the same pink jacket and white pants on an earlier occasion.