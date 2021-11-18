Cindy Li: Police release CCTV footage showing missing Sandringham, Auckland, woman's last known movements

This image captured on CCTV on the morning of November 9 shows Cindy Li, who hasn't been seen since. Photo / Supplied

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known sighting of an Auckland woman who has been missing for 10 days.

There are "serious concerns" for the safety of Cindy Li, who was reported missing to police after she left on foot from an address on Tranmere Rd, Sandringham, on the morning of Tuesday last week, November 9.

Police investigating the 70-year-old's disappearance this morning released CCTV footage of her last known sighting.

"Police inquiries have identified CCTV which shows Cindy walking on Tranmere Rd at around 8.25am on the morning of her disappearance," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB, said.

"Despite an extensive area canvas and ongoing search and rescue efforts, she has not been located and inquiries to date have not been able to establish her movements past this point."

Li was wearing a pink coloured jacket over a light-coloured top and white pants when she was last seen.

This CCTV image shows Cindy Li, at an earlier date, wearing the pink jacket and white pants she was wearing on the day she disappeared. Photo / Supplied

Another recent CCTV image was also released, as it showed Li wearing the same pink jacket and white pants on an earlier occasion, Baber said.

"Given the length of time that Cindy remains missing, police have serious concerns for her safety.

"Police want to hear from anyone who saw a woman matching this clothing description on or since Tuesday 9th November."

Sandringham woman Cindy Li hasn't been seen since November 9. Photo / Supplied

Anyone with information should call 105, quoting file number 211110/4026, he said.