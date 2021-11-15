Police scour Sandringham for missing 70-year-old Cindy Li

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information about the disappearance of Cindy Li. Photo / NZ Police

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information about the disappearance of Cindy Li. Photo / NZ Police

Police have significant concerns for the safety of missing 70-year-old woman Cindy Li who was last seen leaving a Sandringham property six days ago.

Since her disappearance was reported, police have been combing Sandringham and nearby areas for her.

They are still trying to piece together what happened to her after she left a Tranmere Rd property on foot last Tuesday morning, and would like to hear from any members of the public who might have some information.

The investigation so far has included CCTV inquiries, as well as following up information from members of the public.

Detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber said police had significant concerns for Li's safety, given her age and the length of time she has been missing.

"We have a large team working hard to piece together Cindy's movements and locate her.

"There is no evidence to indicate foul play is involved, but we continue to appeal to the public for any information about her disappearance or any sightings of Cindy since Tuesday."

Anyone with information should contact police on 105, quoting file number 211110/4026.