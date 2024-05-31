Police have serious concerns for the wellbeing of Alyssa Jouk, 38, who was reported missing in Auckland today.

Police have serious concerns for the wellbeing of Alyssa Jouk, 38, who was reported missing in Auckland today.

Police are “urgently seeking” the public’s help find a woman reported missing in Auckland.

Alyssa Jouk was last seen earlier today wearing a short white jacket with white track pants, and with her hair in a short ponytail, police said in a media statement.

The 38-year-old’s vehicle was found about 1.30pm at an address on Glendale Rd in Glen Eden, by Ceramco Park,

“Police and her family have serious concerns for her wellbeing ... police ask the public across Tāmaki Makaurau to please let us know if you have any information on her whereabouts.

“Anyone who has seen Alyssa is asked to contact police immediately on 111.″

Those calling should reference event number P058906192, they said.

Information could also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



