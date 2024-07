In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Lulu Sun’s Wimbledon run ends, Woolworths assaults surge and Chris Luxon engages in key meeting in DC. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland police are asking the public for help finding a missing 84-year-old man last seen on a morning walk.

Longxuan Suo was last seen walking along Tawa Rd in One Tree Hill at about 11am today.

His family believed he may still be in the One Tree Hill area.