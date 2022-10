Police found Kalisa Akiono down a steep bank in the Waitakere Ranges after the 78-year-old had been missing for three days from his home in Sunnyvale. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services today found an elderly man in a serious condition lying down a steep bank in Auckland's Henderson Valley, the same area a missing man was last spotted on Monday evening.

Police said Kalisa Akiono, 78, has been found and is safe. Police were responding to an incident on Mountain Rd about midday today.

St John sent two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance after the incident was reported at 12.03pm.

The man was in a serious condition and had to be winched out from the bank. He was then flown to Auckland City Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The man was found in the area Akiono was the last sighted. Akiono had been missing since Monday October 10 after leaving his home in Sunnyvale for a walk.

Akiono's granddaughter, Keri Kelekolio, said the family were worried about Akiono's whereabouts. There has been a large response from police and the public.

Kelekolio said Akiono's family had been working closely with police. A search party, a helicopter and sniffer dogs had been searching for Akino yesterday.

"We're still worried. It's his third day missing - it's been three days and two nights," they said at the time.

Police found CCTV footage of Akiono on Scenic Drive, Henderson Valley about 10pm Monday, Kelekolio said. He could be seen walking towards the Waiaturua/Titirangi areas. He had earlier been spotted in Bruce McLaren Rd, walking towards Parrs Park in Sunnyvale.

Police earlier appealed for the public's help finding Akiono. He was last seen wearing a brown/black checkered long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and jandals. Kelekolio said he was also wearing a face mask.

Police say Akiono has distinctive tattoos on both his legs and left arm.

