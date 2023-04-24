Missing 18-year-old man’s car found on Auckland beach

18 year old Daniel Kelly. Photo / Supplied

A car belonging to a missing teenager has been found on a west coast beach and police are asking for sightings of the 18-year-old.

Daniel Kelly’s car was found today on Karioitahi Beach near Waiuku.

A concerned family member posted to Facebook earlier today saying the area of the beach the car was found in had been cordoned off so that search and rescue personnel with their dogs could search thoroughly.

The post also said Kelly’s dog had been located in his car, but he was nowhere to be found.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have seen Kelly or have any information on his whereabouts.

Daniel Kelly's silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

They also want to hear from anyone who has information on the vehicle’s movements.

It is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

If you have information, police are asking that you call 111, quoting file number 230424/1494.



