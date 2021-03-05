Missing 12-year-old Gisborne boy Caleb Takoko found safe and well

Caleb Takoko has since been found. Photo / NZ Police

A 12-year-old Gisborne boy has been reunited with his family after going missing overnight.

Police launched an appeal for sightings of Caleb Takoko, 12, last night after he left his home on Aberdeen St about 5pm that evening.

He had not been seen for several hours at the time, police said in a statement, and his family had concerns for his welfare.

A police spokeswoman this morning said he had been located at about 2am in Gisborne.

She said there had been no mention of injuries or any other issues.

She declined to provide any more information about the situation.