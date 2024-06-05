Low-carbon dairy processor Miraka's factory is at Mokai, near Taupō.

Taupō-based low-carbon dairy processor Miraka has announced a strong 2024/25 season milk price of $8.42 per kgMS for its dairy farmers.

Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon said after a tough season on-farm it was pleasing to provide a strong milk price forecast for 2024/25.

Miraka will pay its suppliers a base price, which has been set at $8.25 per kgMS.

Farmers can also earn an additional premium under Te Ara Miraka, the company’s farming excellence programme which acknowledges high standards of sustainability, people development, animal welfare and milk quality.

Gradon said an additional premium of up to $0.20 per kgMS on top of the milk price was offered.

He said since Miraka set up in 2010 the company has paid more than $21 million in premiums to farmer suppliers.

Miraka will host 300 people from its farming and stakeholder community at the company’s annual suppliers’ dinner, to be held in Taupō on June 13.

Former East Coast shepherd and world-ranked boxer Shane Cameron will be the guest speaker.

Fonterra announced an opening 2024/25 season farmgate milk price forecast of $7.25 to $8.75 per kilogram of milk solids, with a midpoint of $8.00 per kg late last month.

