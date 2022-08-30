Ministry wants explanation about contracted fake judge at Parliament protest

Brian Tamaki led a protest to parliament grounds today in an attempt to trigger a snap election. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Social Development wants an explanation over why it wasn't told a staff member of a contracted provider acted as a fake judge in a mock trial of the Government during a Parliament protest.

Rick Southey, a Destiny Church member, was dressed in judicial robes and a wig on Tuesday last week as he presided over the fake trial that took place in front of Parliament as part of an anti-Government protest, organised by Freedom and Rights Coalition leader Brian Tamaki.

Yesterday, the Herald revealed Southey's position as non-clinical national manager of Whānau Ora Community Clinic - a key provider of Covid-19 services in Auckland - was under review as a result of his actions.

"I think it may not have been a wise thing to do," clinic director George Ngatai said of Southey's participation in the protest.

"Everybody has to be responsible for their actions, and whatever the outcomes are from those actions they've got to deal with those consequences as well."

Southey has chosen not to comment while the review is ongoing.

Southey was also listed on a Ministry of Social Development website as a contact for organisations who helped secondary school students with a disability or health condition find employment.

Southey was linked to an Auckland provider, Transitioning Out Aotearoa (TOA). A media release in 2012 named Ngatai as the chief executive of TOA.

The Ministry has now confirmed it is contacting Ngatai concerning Southey's participation in the protest.

"As part of our agreements, we work on a "no surprises" basis and in this instance we were not advised of Mr Southey's role in the Parliament protest," Ministry Pacific and community capability programmes general manager Serena Curtis said.

"We are contacting the chief executive to seek more information."

A spokesperson for Ngatai's Whānau Ora Community Clinic said he was not aware of the ministry's intention to contact Ngatai.

The spokesperson said the review into Southey's position was ongoing and would not comment further.

Southey, who lists no legal expertise on his LinkedIn page, acted as a judge alongside "prosecutor" Heka Robertson and heard from "witnesses" who spoke of the pain Covid-19 lockdowns and mandates had inflicted on their whānau.

Following a two-minute recess, the crowd of protesters - or the jury - found the Government guilty, which was later confirmed by Southey.

Tamaki also used the protest to announce Freedoms NZ - an umbrella political party that united Vision New Zealand, led by his wife Hannah Tamaki, and the New Nation Party.

Ngatai, who spoke to the Herald on Monday while overseas, said a Whānau Ora Community Clinic (WOCC) staff member had lodged a complaint about Southey's appearance at the protest.

On Wednesday last week before he left New Zealand, Ngatai stood down Southey from his role with WOCC and initiated a review that would determine any consequences for his actions.

Ngatai, who is a Destiny Church member and candidate for Vision New Zealand, said he didn't know of Southey's planned role in the protest and would have instructed Southey not to participate had he known.

"Let's put it this way, I was surprised," he said.

"I don't actually see that as being something that should have actually happened."

According to Ngatai, Southey had worked for WOCC for a little over two years, helping young people struggling with education into work or alternative education.

Ngatai had purposely removed himself from the review panel, given both he and Southey were Destiny Church members.

The review would instead be undertaken by WOCC chairwoman Leainne Nathan and other representatives - all of whom Ngatai said were not linked to the church.

Ngatai hoped Nathan would reach a decision by the end of this week.

He wouldn't be drawn on whether he thought Southey should be removed from his role.

"Whatever the outcome is, obviously as the director of the organisation, that will be something I'll have to work with."

According to a document released in December last year under the Official Information Act, WOCC received almost $8 million of funding from the now-disestablished Counties Manukau DHB since July, 2018 - largely for the Covid testing and vaccination services it provided.

Ngatai hoped Southey's actions hadn't jeopardised future funding or negatively impacted how people viewed his staff.

The Herald asked Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) whether Southey's affiliation with WOCC could impact future funding.

A spokesperson said: "Any contracts we hold with organisations are with them as entities. It is their responsibility to manage their employees".