University of Canterbury associate professor of digital education Kathryn MacCallum said the latest guidance assumes too much understanding from teachers.

“My worry is that we are putting a lot of responsibility on the teacher to take responsibility, to have oversight, to understand how to use these tools appropriately,” she said.

MacCallum supports using AI for feedback but not for final grades.

“We shouldn’t ever give a mark that isn’t human because that’s the final grade and we need to be confident in that process.”

She said it was concerning the Government wants to expand AI use in NCEA assessments.

“I presume it would be for assessments that are very clear when there is a correct or incorrect answer, but if they start to use it more widely into the assessments that are becoming more judgment-based, that’s when there’s a bit of concern.”

The ministry’s business operations manager Claire Eden said the change reflects growing public debate around AI in education.

“Digital technologies are rapidly evolving, public discussion on the use of AI tools in education has intensified.”

She said this guidance gives teachers practical direction in what is a fast-moving and uncertain space.

Post Primary Teachers’ Association president Chris Abercrombie said the teacher-student relationship must remain central to marking.

“AI must support – not replace – teachers’ professional judgments. Human oversight is essential.”

He said students should also be told when AI is used.

“PPTA has had feedback that young people do not necessarily want their work to be marked by a machine.”

Post Primary Teachers’ Association president Chris Abercrombie says the teacher-student relationship must remain central to marking. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Abercrombie said the new guidance conflicts with Education Minister Erica Stanford’s recent suggestion that AI could mark all internal and external assessments by 2030.

He said it’s confusing for teachers, especially since AI is discouraged for internal marking but being phased in for external assessments.

The PPTA is now seeking clarification from the minister, the ministry and NZQA on how AI could accurately assess non-written work, such as media films or drama performances, and whether restrictions on AI use could limit how teachers design assessments.

MacCallum said the guidance raises more questions than it answers.

“What specific tools are we talking about? What models sit behind them? How are outcomes validated? Assessment is complex, the policy needs to reflect that complexity.”

