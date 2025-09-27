Education Minister Erica Stanford says the importance of AI will feature in future learning, something backed by the business community. Photo / Dean Purcell

The curriculum changes - that will also feature new subjects such as electronics & mechatronics, computer science and music technology - comes alongside the Government’s current proposal to abolish the NCEA system and replace it with a new qualification from 2028.

Why it matters now

The announcement - including the AI-specific learning - has been praised by business experts, who say it is a necessary response to a society and workforce that is already tapping into AI.

Job seeker platform ZEIL said it was a positive step as they are seeing more and more employers looking for such skills.

Spokeswoman Caitlin Langlands said there was a rise in AI-focused internships becoming a key entry point for graduates, for example.

“It’s great to see subject options that reflect the skills employers are looking for: digital fluency, critical thinking and adaptability.

“We’re seeing more and more starter roles in AI - from analytics to integration, replacing traditional IT entry-level jobs,” she said.

Education officials are looking at the development of a specialist subject on generative AI. Photo / 123rf

“It’s a clear sign that employers are looking for future-ready talent with real world AI skills.”

BusinessNZ also supported the changes, saying they would help prepare young New Zealanders for the rapidly changing workforce.

Chief executive Katherine Rich said building the necessary skills into the school curriculum would better equip New Zealand’s future workforce, as digital technologies were being adopted by businesses.

“The way business work, produce and compete globally is shifting quickly and will continue to do so alongside the transformation of our educational system.

“By introducing advanced science and technology into our senior secondary qualifications, students get the introduction and tools they need to confidently pursue a career in the field.”

What are the new subjects?

There are several new subjects on the list: Applied mathematics, statistics and data science, materials & processing technology, electronics & mechatronics, computer science and music technology.

Te Mātai i te Ao Māori (Māori Studies) - said to be a working title - is also there; as are sociology, civics, politics & philosophy, English as an additional language and Pacific studies.

Education Minister Erica Stanford announces new secondary school subjects on offer as part of a refresh of the national curriculum. Photo / Alyse Wright

Several other subjects will be developed by the new Industry Skills Boards commissioned by the education ministry, which will develop and work alongside industry experts, schools and other stakeholders.

Those subjects are: primary industry (under Science), health & wellbeing Services, outdoor education, automotive engineering, building & construction, mechanical engineering and infrastructure engineering.

The others are tourism and hospitality, which come under the Social Sciences umbrella.

More information is set to be released in October; a delay that has led to some frustration.

The NZ Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua said more information should have been provided with the new subject list and how they were decided on.

“It would have been really helpful to have the descriptors, which explain exactly what the subjects are about, released at the same time as the list,” president Chris Abercrombie said.

“Not releasing them until [next month] creates a whole lot of uncertainty and anxiety for teachers, students and their whānau.”

Abercrombie praised the increase in subjects supporting te reo Māori. Again, however, more details were needed, he said.

The new secondary school subject list. Photo / Ministry of Education

The ministry has also announced new subjects for Te Marautanga o Aotearoa - the national curriculum for Māori-medium schools.

They include te ao Māori (the Māori world), te ao whakairo (Māori carving) and tātai arorangi (Māori astronomy).

When will the new curriculum be used?

The Ministry of Education says there will be no formal requirement to use the new curriculum until 2028 for year 11, 2029 for year 12 and 2030 for year 13 students.

The draft Ministry-led subjects for years 11 to 13 will be released early next year, in term 1, for feedback and familiarisation.

The industry-led subjects will also be developed early next year once the Industry Skills Boards are in place.

But Stanford says the changes that await in the classroom will be positive.

“When our young people leave school, we want doors to open for them whether they’re going to tertiary study, learning a trade, or heading straight into work,” she said.

“These refreshed subjects will provide students with choice, purposeful pathways and opportunities for specialisation that set them up for success.”

