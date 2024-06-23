Ministry of Justice documents state improving justice outcomes for Māori is "woven through the ministry's strategy". Photo / NZME

Internal communications from the Ministry of Justice reveal staff had questioned whether the ministry was reducing its commitment to te reo Māori, prompting chief executive Andrew Kibblewhite to address the matter, and other related questions, in a memo.

Late last year, it was revealed the Government had been considering halting extra pay for those in the public sector who are fluent in te reo.

The Government had also gone to public sector agencies with a directive to use English names first ahead of Māori in branding and naming, prompting a name change from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand to Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

A Waitangi Tribunal hearing into the matter has been ongoing. Ngāi Te Rangi filed the application suggesting many were “concerned” about the policy direction.

In a memo from Kibblewhite, sent following meetings with court staff in Auckland and New Plymouth, the leader was questioned about the Government’s directive and how that would come into force at the ministry.

“Is MoJ lessening its commitment to Te Reo?’ ‘Are the staff allowances [for Te Reo proficiency] at risk?’ ‘And just generally, are we deprioritising ‘improving outcomes for Māori’ in our strategy?” questions read.

Kibblewhite said: “No, to all three questions.”

“The challenges in the justice system are such that Te Tāhū o te Ture [the Ministry of Justice] can only be successful if we do better for Māori – and we know we have to improve our internal capability to do that.”

Kibblewhite added he has been clear with ministers on the issue and was “not getting any disagreement” on the ministry’s approach.

The Ministry of Justice change proposal documents, which include the axing of a number of roles, states the work of its Ātea a Rangi group would remain a “priority”.

The group, which was labelled one of three responsible for strategic and corporate functions, was established in 2021, alongside its Māori strategy Te Haerenga.

Internal documents state there was a need for a “dedicated group to provide leadership in improving justice outcomes for Māori”.

It was said the group had expanded in the past three years and had “significantly deeper and broader” strategic functions now.

The ministry’s strategy, which runs through to 2027, suggests it is important Ātea a Rangi, the Corporate and Digital Services group and the Strategy, Governance and Finance groups are integrated, “allowing for sector-wide leadership in one new group”.

University of Auckland director of Māori medium education Hemi Dale said te reo had gained momentum over the last few decades.

“This idea that by reverting back to the English names of government departments and different groups flies against the tide,” Dale said.

The ministry’s change proposal, which has since been under consultation with staff, said consolidating strategy functions would “strengthen” the work of the ministry’s groups.

“This can be achieved by combining our strong technical functions that steward our organisation such as strategy, performance, sector insights and governance with our strong Ātea a Rangi functions that holistically focus on improving justice outcomes for Māori and all New Zealanders.”

In feedback released through internal documents, staff said there was a “strong desire” for the purpose of Ātea a Rangi not to be overlooked when merging with other parts of the ministry. There was also strong support to retain the name of ‘Ātea a Rangi’ in the new strategy group.

“Improving justice outcomes for Māori is woven through the ministry’s strategy and will continue to be a key strategic priority for us. This purpose will not be lost as these changes are implemented,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement responding to the concerns, and confirmed its plans to rename the merged group “Ātea a Rangi – Strategy”.

A fact sheet given out to team leaders at the Ministry of Justice states the importance of values and culture in the workplace: “Related closely to the natural environment, the whakaaro Māori expression of our values reminds us to take a holistic approach to what we do and how we do it. You’re encouraged to use these as we navigate ourselves and our people through uncertainty.”

A prior statement of intent from the ministry states “delivering improved justice outcomes for Māori” has been deemed a goal, alongside modernising courts and tribunals, reducing crime and victimisation and providing “great service to the public” every day.

The Ministry of Justice was the host agency of the Office for Māori Crown Relations – Te Arawhiti.

The ministry expects final decisions on its job-cutting plans to be announced around August through to September.

“Budget 2024 savings initiatives include a reduction of funding for the Ministry of Justice’s national office operating costs,” Kibblewhite said, adding it was a “difficult and uncertain time” for many.

The Ministry of Justice is part of the Justice Cluster in Budget 2024, which had a savings target of $315.1 million per year. The ministry itself has been chasing a savings target of 6.5 per cent, which it had not met, according to the documents.

Budget documents confirm the Ministry of Justice had saved $47.8m, out of a target of $80.8m in savings.

