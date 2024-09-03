Advertisement
Ministry for Social Development cuts funding for charity working with emergency housing tenants

Azaria Howell
The Ministry of Social Development is being called out for cutting contracts to outsourced support services. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry for Social Development (MSD) has cut funding for a charity providing social services to those in need, including those in emergency housing, according to the Public Service Association (PSA) union.

In a statement, the PSA said the social development ministry was cutting an annual contract with Emerge to fund 17 fulltime Auckland-based staff working as housing navigators.

Budget documents confirm funding cuts to a number of service providers, including Emerge. The 2023/24 financial year budgeted $1,080,000 for Emerge – its 2024/25 budget shows no funding to the agency is allocated. Its resourcing commitment expired as of April.

At least eight other organisations have also had their funding cut completely. The New Settlers Family and Community Trust received $580,000 in the last financial year. No funding has been allocated this year.

Good Shepherd New Zealand’s resourcing commitment ended in June, after receiving $2.2 million in the 2023/24 financial year, while $1.2m for the Salvation Army New Zealand Trust is set to dry up at the end of the year, with nothing budgeted for the 2024/25 financial year.

Whakarongorau Aotearoa New Zealand Telehealth Services’ funding contract expires at the end of February 2025, according to the Budget documents. The support network, which works with those dealing with family and sexual violence, received $4.1m in the 2023/24 financial year.

Ministry of Social Development Auckland Central and East regional commissioner Mark Goldsmith said between July 2023 and July 2024, the number of households in emergency housing decreased by 71.3% – from 816 to 234.

“This means fewer clients navigators need to work with,” Goldsmith confirmed.

“We’re very pleased with the progress we’ve made in Auckland. We’ve been able to help people find accommodation that is more secure, and more suitable to their needs,” he said, adding the same trend can be seen around the country.

The MSD thanked staff at Emerge Aotearoa for their work, with Goldsmith saying funding is based on need.

From November 1, the MSD plans to fund Emerge to employ 10 housing navigators in Auckland – a reduction of seven from the 17 staff the PSA states it employs.

“We will also continue funding Emerge Aotearoa to provide a range of other support services for our clients, in Auckland and around the country,” Goldsmith said.

PSA assistant secretary Melissa Woolley slammed the cuts.

In a statement, she said: “These people do amazing work, helping people cope with living on a benefit, people experiencing a mental health crisis, or sick or disabled, people who have been knocked back who are trying to find a safe roof over their heads.”

“They help people navigate the system, ensuring they get the support they need while in emergency housing and help them transition to permanent housing arrangements,” Woolley said.

NZME has contacted Emerge for comment.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

