The Ministry of Social Development is being called out for cutting contracts to outsourced support services. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry for Social Development (MSD) has cut funding for a charity providing social services to those in need, including those in emergency housing, according to the Public Service Association (PSA) union.

In a statement, the PSA said the social development ministry was cutting an annual contract with Emerge to fund 17 fulltime Auckland-based staff working as housing navigators.

Budget documents confirm funding cuts to a number of service providers, including Emerge. The 2023/24 financial year budgeted $1,080,000 for Emerge – its 2024/25 budget shows no funding to the agency is allocated. Its resourcing commitment expired as of April.

At least eight other organisations have also had their funding cut completely. The New Settlers Family and Community Trust received $580,000 in the last financial year. No funding has been allocated this year.

Good Shepherd New Zealand’s resourcing commitment ended in June, after receiving $2.2 million in the 2023/24 financial year, while $1.2m for the Salvation Army New Zealand Trust is set to dry up at the end of the year, with nothing budgeted for the 2024/25 financial year.