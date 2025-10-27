Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Minister won’t rule out closing Gloriavale amid ‘horrendous’ abuse claims

Michael Morrah
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Authorities are now visiting the isolated West Coast sect multiple times a week.

A senior government minister has not ruled out closing Gloriavale, saying revelations in the Herald about a child disciplinary technique – likened to suffocation – are “horrendous”.

It comes as the Herald has discovered authorities are currently visiting Gloriavale “multiple” times a week and a new high-powered “multi-ministers” group

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save