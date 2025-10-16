Advertisement
Hopeful Christian’s jailhouse letter reveals Gloriavale’s brutal child‑training beliefs

Michael Morrah
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Herald has obtained a letter written by Gloriavale founder Hopeful Christian in which he instructs followers to eradicate the self-will of babies and children.

While in jail for child sex abuse, Gloriavale founder Hopeful Christian wrote a letter to his flock impressing upon them the importance of eradicating the self-will of babies and children. The letter, which has never been disclosed publicly, has been obtained by the Herald. Investigative reporter Michael Morrah examines what what it means for young people living at the reclusive West Coast sect.

