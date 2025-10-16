Gloriavale founder and convicted sex offender Neville Cooper, who is also known as Hopeful Christian. Photo / TVNZ

Christian’s letter was addressed to “all my beloved Brethren in Jesus” and started with reference to his prison escort who Christian wrote was “really overcome” to learn of the love and care within the Gloriavale community.

The letter swiftly turned to focus on the need for parents to ensure their babies were disciplined.

“So often we look at the babies and little children and let them ‘move along their own way’ saying they are only babies and don’t understand. In doing so we find that they have learnt bad habits and self-will becomes harder to eradicate,” he said.

Christian impressed on his followers the importance of training babies “right at the beginning of their lives” and urged them to set aside other natural and normal human feelings.

He said the “great enemy” in dealing with children was if parents adopt a “sentimental, soulish, emotional outlook on their children”.

Then came the most direct advice from Christian, whose real name was Neville Cooper.

“So, we all from the day of birth, need chastening. In other words, we don’t let babies and little infants develop self-will and doing things that are not acceptable.”

He said this preparation by parents must start before their child starts preschool.

“If we surrender our responsibility in dealing with the child’s self-will then we load the preschool ladies with a tremendous job that will upset their whole group.”

Christian said children shouldn’t be dealt with by angry or frustrated parents but emphasised that self-will must be “constantly stood against”.

Christian’s letter is at times contradictory.

He referred to chastening not as punishment but said it should be viewed in the sense of refusing childhood demands that are “out of order”.

He urged parents not to constantly growl or scold their children, saying it was better to “give a child a smack with a kind heart”.

Christian said smacking wasn’t punishment but a way of teaching right and wrong.

Barrister Brian Henry, who’s involved in ongoing legal action against Gloriavale – and Crown agencies overseeing the community – believed Christian’s letter formed the foundation for enslaving young people at the commune.

He said the emphasis on eradicating self-will in babies was the salient point Christian made.

“Self-will should be broken before they go into the little preschool. In Gloriavale speak, I understand that to be 3 to 4 weeks old,” he told the Herald.

Initially, Henry said he didn’t understand how self-will could be eradicated in a child so young.

“So, I flew down to the South Island to catch up with some of the [Gloriavale] leavers and I was horrified because they – without any compunction – they said, ‘it’s easy, you just put your hand over their mouth and pinch the nose till they go blue’.”

Henry said leavers he spoke to didn’t understand such an act was criminal or wrong.

Virginia Courage, who left Gloriavale in 2019, says she had to resuscitate a baby while living at the commune.

Former Gloriavale resident Virginia Courage told the Herald hand-clamping crying babies was a method taught by Christian – a claim backed up by evidence given to the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care.

The Commission was told Christian “hated the sound of children crying” so encouraged parents to cover a child’s mouth and nose when they cried.

Courage said while living at the commune she saw infants turn blue after parents practised the hand-over-mouth technique and she once had to resuscitate another parent’s baby.

Courage also said during a married couples meeting in 2014 the discipline technique was endorsed by Christian and another leader.

Henry said the worst line in the letter was when Christian said babies can’t be allowed to develop self-will and do things that are unacceptable.

“Because it tells you exactly what the intention is – not develop self-will. The baby has to be muted; it has to be controlled. It has to lose its self-will at this wee age. And they do it brutally,” he told the Herald.

The Herald revealed Thursday police and Oranga Tamariki quietly carried out a “mass allegation investigation” into the hand-over-mouth parenting tactics at Gloriavale following the release of the commission’s final report.

Police told the Herald they decided education rather than prosecution would be the most effective way to prevent parents from using the technique.

Gloriavale said it implemented a child protection, safety and wellbeing policy in 2022 and education programmes on safe parenting have been embedded in community life since 2016.

“The members of the Gloriavale Community uphold the national expectations of safety for children in New Zealand,” a Gloriavale spokesman told the Herald.

The spokesman said the hand-clamping technique is no longer practised.

Henry said Gloriavale’s public assurances can’t be trusted.

“They speak with a forked tongue. Their fundamental beliefs have not changed. They’re mind-bent that they’ve got God on their side and they’re right. Everybody else is wrong,” he said.

Gloriavale has been approached for comment on the content of Christian’s letter.

Christian died of cancer at the age of 92 in 2018.

