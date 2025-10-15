Advertisement
Gloriavale investigation ends with police warnings on child suffocation claims

Michael Morrah
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

The Herald can reveal police and Oranga Tamariki have carried out a “mass allegation investigation” at Gloriavale into the practice of silencing crying children and babies by covering their mouths and noses.

Police and Oranga Tamariki have been quietly conducting a major investigation into Gloriavale. The reason for the authorities’ intervention – previously undisclosed – has now come to light through ministerial briefings obtained by the Herald. Senior investigative reporter Michael Morrah has the story.

Police have issued two formal warnings

