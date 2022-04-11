The Gloriavale Christian Community is a small and isolated Christian community located at Haupiri. Photo / George Heard

An Abuse in Care Royal Commission inquiry into the Anglican Church is now calling for any survivors of abuse at Gloriavale.

The commission's faith investigation will now include the Methodist, Presbyterian and Salvation Army faiths.

It is also seeking evidence from survivors of abuse in three closed community faiths: Gloriavale, Exclusive Brethren (recently known as Plymouth Brethren Christian Church) and Jehovah's Witnesses.

"The scope is being formally extended to recognise increased numbers of survivors from these faiths and their institutions – including schools and care homes – who have disclosed abuse to the Royal Commission."

The commission is asking survivors to come forward and the investigation is covering the period from 1950 to 1999.

"We continue to ask survivors to come forward. Further evidence gathered will add to our existing evidence base and understanding of abuse in these faiths, and findings about them will be included in the Royal Commission's Interim Faith report."

That interim report will be presented to the Governor-General before June next year.

The commission hopes to learn from more survivors of abuse while in the care of these groups and examine abuse in faith contexts that are usually closed to the wider community.

"The Royal Commission is exploring how people in care were abused by the institutions meant to protect them. This includes physical, sexual, psychological and racist abuse."

The commission said it wants to continue hearing evidence privately from any survivors or witnesses of abuse in these faiths who come forward.

"Survivors who want to share experiences about abuse by any of these faiths are encouraged to call us confidentially on 0800 222 727 or register on our website and we will phone you."

Survivors of these faiths can speak with the commission in many ways including through face-to-face dialogue and written accounts of abuse.