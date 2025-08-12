Advertisement
Gloriavale leader Howard Temple resigns as Overseeing Shepherd

RNZ
3 mins to read

Howard Temple pleaded guilty to five charges of indecent assault, five of doing an indecent act and two of common assault. Photo / George Heard

By RNZ

Gloriavale leader Howard Temple has resigned as Overseeing Shepherd after being convicted of sexual offending against girls and women at the West Coast Christian community.

Temple, 85, has been replaced by Shepherd Stephen Standfast.

Temple pleaded guilty to five charges of indecent assault, five

