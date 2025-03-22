Advertisement
Gloriavale survivor Theophila Pratt talks life on the outside with Paula Bennett – Ask Me Anything

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Theophila Pratt with one of her nieces, who lives in the Gloriavale commune in India.

Even though she had always had her doubts about Gloriavale, it took Theophila Pratt until she was 18 to finally leave the community behind.

But when her mum dropped her off at a bus stop in Greymouth, Pratt didn’t even know what a bus stop was.

“They gave me

