Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Minister whacks ACC over decision to pay executives bonuses amidst Covid-19 austerity moves

5 minutes to read
ACC minister Carmel Sepuloni says she's disappointed ACC pursued executive bonus scheme during Covid-19 'pay restraint'. Photo / Supplied

ACC minister Carmel Sepuloni says she's disappointed ACC pursued executive bonus scheme during Covid-19 'pay restraint'. Photo / Supplied

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

ACC paid its executives $1 million in bonuses during peak Covid-19 austerity even though it followed "pay restraint" advice for its general staff.

And the corporation hasn't ruled out continuing to pay bonuses - which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.