Minister Carmel Sepuloni's live interview interrupted by son showing her oddly shaped carrot

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni's zoom interview was interrupted by her son and an unfortunately shaped carrot. Video / @CarmelSepuloni

Working from home with children during a pandemic is no mean feat - but it can be a hilarious one.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni got the nation laughing with her today, when she shared a video of her live interview with Radio Samoa on Zoom this morning, interrupted by her son who wanted to show her a "deformed carrot".

"That moment when you're doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part," the minister wrote on Twitter.

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

"Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I'm laughing about it now but wasn't at the time!"

The clip showed Sepuloni answering a question from Radio Samoa live on Zoom when her son walked into the room, behind her.

The Minister shared a hilarious video that other working parents dubbed as very relatable. Photo / Twitter

She attempted to tell him that she was doing an interview but, by then, he had already waved the rather phallic-shaped carrot in front of the camera.

The two "wrestled" with the "deformed carrot" for a while, as the boy tried to show it on camera a second time before leaving the room.

The Minister for Social Development took the opportunity to send a shout out to other people parenting in lockdown while also trying to work from home.

"A big up's to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time – I see you!" Sepuloni added in a follow up tweet. "Note to self: I will never buy the odd-shaped carrot pack again."

A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you! ❤️



*Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again. 🙅🏽‍♀️🥕 — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

Twitter users found the video hilarious and very relatable.

"OMG I've taken to jamming my door shut as no one reads the sign that says I'm in video calls. My worst was a giant teddy bear attacking me whilst i was on a work zoom," one person shared.

"This is so funny thanks for sharing the lived realities of working from home cos of covid," another Twitter user said. "I love this so much yay for you yay for your son."

"Fabulous! A deformed carrot is the perfect light relief that is much needed these days," someone else said.

This is awesome. Big cheers to that kid. Obviously i would never do anything like that*



*absolutely i would https://t.co/01MPqbT9oD — ODC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇦🇺🇪🇺 (@odcous2019) August 30, 2021

Can't stop watching as this reminds me that we are all human beings trying to make the best of working or being at home - even MPs. https://t.co/tO7NrtH3Jq — Alison Arrow (@alliedorman) August 30, 2021