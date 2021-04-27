Website of the Year

New ZealandUpdated

Millions spent weekly in Rotorua on supplements to help pay rent

7 minutes to read
An increasing number of Bay renters are under financial pressure amid the housing crisis and needing more assistance from Work and Income. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

Nearly $3 million a week is being spent helping thousands of people in the Bay of Plenty keep a roof over their heads amid the region's deepening housing crisis.

Thousands across the region qualify for

