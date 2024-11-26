A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were able to contain the fire by about 6pm.

The house has gaping holes in its roof following the fire. Photo / Azaria Howell

“Several crews remained on site overnight to ensure there were no flare-ups, and the fire is now fully out,” she said.

“Three houses were evacuated yesterday, and those people were able to return to their homes last night.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Photos taken today show gaping holes in the roof following the blaze.

Police and Fenz staff can be seen on the property, with tape strung across an entrance to the building.

Newstalk ZB reporter Ethan Manera was at the scene yesterday and said at least seven fire appliances responded.

Emergency services spent hours extinguishing the blaze yesterday. Photo / Ethan Manera

No one was in the building and Wellington Free Ambulance told the Herald no patients had been transported for further treatment.

Yesterday, Fenz advised Kelburn locals to avoid smoke from the smouldering building.

“People are advised to avoid the area to allow Fire and Emergency crews to work,” it said in a statement.

“There is some smoke in the area, so if you are affected, keep your doors and windows shut and turn off your air conditioning.”

