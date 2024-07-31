Millie Donald during the Oceania mountain bike championships. Photo / Element Photo and Video Productions
A debilitating bout of glandular fever hasn’t put a spanner in the rising form of promising road cyclist and mountain biker Millie Donald who is set to face her biggest challenge yet.
Donald, 17, from Raumati South, will represent New Zealand in the Mountain Bike World Championships in Andorra, a tiny independent principality nestled between France and Spain, in the Pyrenees mountains later this month.
She will be in the junior Under-19 category and expects to be among about 80 riders.
Her selection was gained after success in the U19 mountain bike nationals in Queenstown, in February, and the Oceania mountain bike championships in Brisbane, in March.
Those two wins were extra impressive considering Donald had glandular fever at the end of last year.
“I think I have some fairly good natural ability which has saved me a bit in some races.”
It will be a busy time starting with the Czech MTB Cup in Switzerland, then to Belgium to join the Black Magic Women Cycling road team for some races including the GP Plouay in France, before heading to Andorra for the big dance on August 30.
Donald was rearing to go.
“I’ve known that I would go for quite a while so there has been a lot of waiting.
“I’m really excited to see what it’s like over there.
“Obviously mountain biking and road cycling in Europe are much bigger so I’m keen to see what it’s like racing against a larger, stronger and faster field.”
She’s going to soak up the experience and isn’t setting any expectations.
“You don’t want to aim super high and then get disappointed so it’s about giving it your all and hoping for the best.”
Moreover, taking part in the upcoming races “will give me more motivation because riding on the same roads every day gets a bit boring”.
Getting to Europe isn’t cheap and compounded by the fact it’s self-funded.