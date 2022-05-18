Rural Waikato residents say boy racers terrified livestock and damaged a milk tanker. Video / RNZ

A boy racer has admitted attacking a milk tanker with a claw hammer, sending hundreds of litres of milk pouring over the road and surrounds.

However, the 18-year-old will keep his name secret for longer after his lawyer Eillidh Hook told Judge Crayton in the Hamilton District Court that she will be filing for a Section 106 discharge without conviction.

The man admitted two of three charges, as police withdraw a charge of unlawful possession of a claw hammer.

He admitted charges of disorderly behaviour likely to incite violence against property to continue, and intentional damage of a Fonterra truck.

The charges followed a confrontation between boy racers and a milk tanker on Orini Rd on March 19.

CCTV footage showed the boy racers surrounding the truck, so it was unable to move forward.

Hundreds of litres of milk were then emptied from the tanker after a valve was released.

Videos circulated online showing milk pouring out of the tanker, as well as people surrounding the vehicle as the driver tries to keep his door closed.

The accused, from Glenview in Hamilton, used the claw hammer to smash the truck's windscreen.

He was remanded on bail to reappear for sentencing on July 27.

Hook said if her client was granted the Section 106, she would then file an application for permanent name suppression.