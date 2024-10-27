In a expletive-laden video posted to social media, the entertainer and mental health campaigner said the bike was stolen by “some f***face” outside the Number One Shoes store in Baycourt, Tauranga while he was getting a haircut nearby.
With increasing numbers of young people expressing mental health struggles tied to the impacts of climate change, King has dedicated this journey to providing support, hope and practical solutions, the spokesperson said.
Launched on October 1, the tour has seen King travel more than 4850km to engage with communities and address rising youth climate anxiety.
Police are currently investigating the theft, and King’s team has urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.
Updates and photos of the missing bike have been shared on King’s Instagram, along with footage of the individual suspected of taking it.
