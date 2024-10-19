Mental health advocate Mike King kicked off his I Am Climate Hope Tour in Whangārei.

Mike King’s I Am Climate Hope Tour is coming to Tauranga with the aim of bringing a message of hope to youth.

The tour is a collaboration between I Am Hope, Genesis and supporters such as UBCO and Ara Ake, led by mental health advocate Mike King, and is arriving in Tauranga on October 27.

The event, to be held at Hotel Armitage, will feature King and guest speakers Elizabeth Copeland, a molecular biologist turned entrepreneur, currently working as technical officer and laboratory manager at the University of Waikato in Tauranga.

It will focus on raising awareness of youth mental health, particularly in relation to climate anxiety, while highlighting the work being done by I Am Hope and its partners. The tour serves as an important initiative to provide communities with resources and support as they navigate these urgent challenges.