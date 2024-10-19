Advertisement
Mike King’s I Am Climate Hope Tour brings a message of hope for Tauranga youth

Mental health advocate Mike King kicked off his I Am Climate Hope Tour in Whangārei.

Mike King’s I Am Climate Hope Tour is coming to Tauranga with the aim of bringing a message of hope to youth.

The tour is a collaboration between I Am Hope, Genesis and supporters such as UBCO and Ara Ake, led by mental health advocate Mike King, and is arriving in Tauranga on October 27.

The event, to be held at Hotel Armitage, will feature King and guest speakers Elizabeth Copeland, a molecular biologist turned entrepreneur, currently working as technical officer and laboratory manager at the University of Waikato in Tauranga.

It will focus on raising awareness of youth mental health, particularly in relation to climate anxiety, while highlighting the work being done by I Am Hope and its partners. The tour serves as an important initiative to provide communities with resources and support as they navigate these urgent challenges.

Guest speaker Elizabeth Copeland.
“This tour is about connecting with young people, hearing their stories, and letting them know they’re not alone. Every community we visit highlights the importance of keeping the conversation about youth mental health going,” said King.

“It’s important that young people understand there’s help available, and by working with local communities, we can make sure they feel supported and understood.”

The event is open to the public and free to attend, giving the Tauranga community a chance to engage in discussions about youth mental health and how climate-related issues are affecting young people.

For more information on the I Am Climate Hope Tour, upcoming stops and how you can get involved, visit the website.

Mike King's Ride for Hope is happening in Tauranga on Sunday, October 27. Supplied photo.
Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, October 27
  • Time: 6.30pm
  • Venue: Armitage Hotel, 9 Willow St, Tauranga
  • Speakers: Mike King, Elizabeth Copeland

Where to get help:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- SunLive

