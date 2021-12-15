Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Mike Hosking: Why this year was worse than last - and my politician of 2021

5 minutes to read
Hospitals get a boost, Kiwis on the cusp of 90 per cent and a NASA spacecraft touches the sun in the latest NZ Herald news headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Hospitals get a boost, Kiwis on the cusp of 90 per cent and a NASA spacecraft touches the sun in the latest NZ Herald news headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Mike Hosking
By
Mike Hosking

Mike Hosking is a breakfast host on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION:

The upside of the end of year two of Covid is at least we made it through this year not panicked about whether we would make it through.

Last year, we didn't know, last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.