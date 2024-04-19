Michael Hill Taupō was closed today after a robbery in broad daylight. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Police are investigating a botched daytime robbery at Michael Hill Taupō.

Taupō investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said police received reports of a burglary at the Horomatangi St store at 10.25am.

Yardley said two people entered the premises with their faces covered.

“They attempted to break cabinets with weapons but were unsuccessful,” Yardley told the Waikato Herald.

“A fog cannon was activated by staff inside the premises before the pair left the area in a stolen vehicle.”

The vehicle was later found by police abandoned on a nearby road.

Yardley said police are appealing for sightings of a Silver Subaru, registration number GUC42, used in the robbery.

“It had a large luggage rack on the roof which has been removed prior to the robbery and has not been located.”

Yardley said no one in or around the store at the time of the robbery has reported injuries.

“Police are providing support to those impacted. Investigations are ongoing.”

Michael Hill Taupō was closed after the incident. The store’s staff were approached for comment.

The store was also the target of a brazen daytime robbery in April 2023, which led to the arrest of five youths.

